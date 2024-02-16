RECAP: Asian markets recorded their fourth consecutive weekly gain after Wall Street, Paris and Frankfurt rallied to record highs, as traders shrugged off data showing mild recessions in Britain and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities gain for fourth straight week - February 16, 2024
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities files to sell common stock worth up to $1.5B - February 16, 2024
- FIIs offload ₹6,240.5 crore in Indian equities this week, DIIs turn net buyers; What’s behind this trend? - February 16, 2024