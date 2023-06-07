Benchmark indexes were higher at the open in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while futures for Hong Kong climbed 1.9 percent and a measure of US-listed Chinese companies jumped 3.8 percent overnight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities gain with positive signs for China - June 6, 2023
- Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut - June 6, 2023
- Oil slips after Saudi-driven rally while equities edge higher - June 6, 2023