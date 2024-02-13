THE Indonesian rupiah touched a near one-month high on Tuesday ahead of the country’s presidential elections, while most Asian equities rose as investors awaited a U.S. inflation report that could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities higher; Indonesian rupiah edges up ahead of elections - February 13, 2024
- Nikkei surges again, KR equities also gain while CN, HK on holiday - February 13, 2024
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities higher; Indonesian rupiah edges up ahead of elections - February 13, 2024