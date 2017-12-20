Asian Equities Mixed as Cheer Ebbs Over Tax Cuts: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia were mixed after U.S. equities dipped in the wake of congressional passage of U.S. tax cuts, suggesting investors see the growth-boost narrative from the corporate and individual rate reductions as having played out. Benchmark gauges in …
