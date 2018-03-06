Investing.com – Asian stocks were mixed in morning trade on Wednesday, despite the fact that global trade-war concerns intensified with the resignation of White House economic adviser Gary Cohn after disputes over tariffs. White House chief economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia Pacific equities seesaw after Cohn resignation - March 6, 2018
- Asian Equities Mixed as Cohn Resigns; Yen Climbs - March 6, 2018
- Equities shrug off growing war of words - March 6, 2018