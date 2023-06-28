Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after a rally on Wall Street that was fuelled by strength in US consumer confidence and home sales. The Australian dollar slumped on soft inflation data and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities mixed; Aussie dollar slumps on CPI: markets wrap - June 27, 2023
- Stock Radar: This stock from tyres sector can hit fresh highs in next 3 months, says InCred Equities’ Gaurav Bissa - June 27, 2023
- Are markets losing steam? Kotak Institutional Equities says it’s a struggle to find investment ideas as valuations are not so fair - June 27, 2023