Earlier, the Nikkei closed lower by 0.32% on the day. In other markets, we see the Kospi down 0.42%, Shanghai Composite down 1.18%, CSI 300 down 1.24%, and Hang Seng down 0.44%. It’s a sea of red today following yesterday’s positive start. Only Australia’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities mostly lower on the day - December 12, 2017
- Equities Market Declines By 0.88% To Profit-taking On High Cap Stocks - December 11, 2017
- STROOCK’S NATIONAL REAL ESTATE GROUP REPRESENTS ROCKWOOD AND MIDTOWN EQUITIES ON $245 MILLION LOAN FOR BROOKLYN’S EMPIRE STORES - December 11, 2017