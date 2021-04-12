– Hang Seng and HK TECH indices have reversed the opening gains [Alibaba rises over 8%; Some wonder which firms could be targeted by China after Alibaba; AAC Technology (Apple supplier) rose on Q1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Asian equities move off of the best levels despite US gains - April 12, 2021
- Foreign selling of local equities narrowed to RM77.9m last week, says MIDF - April 11, 2021
- Asian equities off to cautious start ahead of earnings, US data - April 11, 2021