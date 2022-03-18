Equities in Asia were mixed and oil prices once again climbed towards $110 a barrel after the US downplayed the likelihood of a diplomatic settlement to end the war in Ukraine and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Foreign investors likely to return to Indian equities soon: Chris Wood - March 18, 2022
- Asian equities pause as US downplays diplomatic solution in Ukraine - March 18, 2022
- Rental property vs listed equities: Which could make you rich? - March 17, 2022