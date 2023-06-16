Benchmarks in Australia and South Korea rose alongside equity futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index. Japanese shares were notable outliers, opening softer after a rally over the past week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities poised for third weekly advance - June 15, 2023
- Australia Shares Poised to Follow U.S. Equities Higher - June 15, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market - June 15, 2023