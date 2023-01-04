SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian equities rose on Wednesday, while the dollar was on the back foot after a steep spike overnight, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes - January 3, 2023
- Stock markets rally on New Year boost but US equities falter - January 3, 2023
- ‘2023 may see a period of consolidation for Indian equities’ - January 3, 2023