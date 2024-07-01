Asian markets are mostly higher today, there was been plenty of regional economic data out this morning which has helped support markets, although we have faded in the second half of trading. Japanese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Rise Led By Gains In Japanese Stocks - July 1, 2024
- Sensex, Nifty trade firm amid buying in blue-chip stocks, rally in Asian equities - July 1, 2024
- Offshore funds drop RM357.7mil net of Malaysian equities - June 30, 2024