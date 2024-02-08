Chinese markets (CSI 300) basically are hovering sideways going into the Lunar New Year Holidays starting tomorrow. BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida in a speech indicated that even if the BoJ were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Oil Pushes Higher With Global Equities and Middle East in Focus - February 8, 2024
- Asian equities show a mixed picture this morning, with Japan and Korea outperforming - February 8, 2024
- Blood, sweat, and tiers: how the SEC’s exchange rebates proposal could reshape US equities markets - February 8, 2024