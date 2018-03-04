Asian Equities Slip on Continued Trade War Fears; NPC In Focus

Investing.com – Asian stocks traded lower in morning trading on Monday, hovering near 2-week lows as comments from the U.S. president Trump continued to cause unease across the region. Sunday’s Italian elections also caught some attention as exit polls …
