As Eamonn pointed out here, it’s a bloodbath out there. The Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices just went for a lunch break (much needed one I suppose) and they are both down 3.3% and 3.2% respectively on the day. Both indices opened with a gap down to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities still feeling the heat despite tariffs exemptions - March 23, 2018
- Investors pull cash out of equities amid concern over tech shares - March 22, 2018
- ForexLive Asia FX news: Regional equities Friday bloodbath - March 22, 2018