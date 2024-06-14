Asian equities traded in the US as American depositary receipts were trending lower Friday morning, declining 0.9% to 1,933.52 on the S&P Asia 50 ADR Index. The index is down 0.5% for the week so far.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Japan currency-hedged equities are outperforming the S&P 500, Nasdaq, Stoxx 50, etc. – JPM - June 14, 2024
- Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower in Friday Trading - June 14, 2024
- DFIC: Over-Diversification And Lack Of Alignment In International Equities - June 14, 2024