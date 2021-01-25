Asian equities under pressure on rising coronavirus cases

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is below the record high of 727.31 touched last week but up 8.5% so far in January, on track for its fourth straight monthly rise.
