Investors became cautious as the market became overbought and as ongoing global economic uncertainty weighed on sentiment. Following a four-day winning streak, the Nikkei 225 and Topix indices both …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- UK equities no longer a ‘must own’ asset class, shareholder group warns - January 26, 2023
- Asian Equities Update: Stock market highlights today - January 26, 2023
- Asian Equities Advance as Hong Kong Traders Return: Markets Wrap - January 25, 2023