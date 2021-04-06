(Reuters) – Foreigners were net sellers of Asian equities for the third consecutive month in March, as higher U.S bond yields and a stronger dollar prompted outflows from the region. Overseas …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Asian Equities Witness Foreign Outflows for Third Month in March
(Reuters) – Foreigners were net sellers of Asian equities for the third consecutive month in March, as higher U.S bond yields and a stronger dollar prompted outflows from the region. Overseas …