Investing.com – Asian equities were mostly lower in afternoon trade on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates. Global trade tensions continued to weigh as U.S. president Trump is reportedly set to announce tariffs on more …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Are Investors Right to Ignore UK Equities? - March 22, 2018
- Aberdeen Likes Equities Despite `Pockets of Intense Volatility’ - March 22, 2018
- Asian Equities Wobble After Fed Decision; Global Trade Tension In Focus - March 22, 2018