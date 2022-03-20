Asian Open: Best week for equities in 16-months, silver bears eye $24

The S&P 500 posted its best weekly gain since November 2020 and formed a bullish engulfing week. But the Nasdaq 100 was the week’s best performer, rising 8.4% and hitting a 4-week high. Friday was …
