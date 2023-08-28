At the time of writing, China’s Shanghai is up 2.30% to 3,134, the Shenzhen Component Index rises 2.38% to 10,371, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advances 1.71% to 18,263, South Korea’s Kospi is up 0.81%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Stock Market: China equities support Asian stock markets - August 28, 2023
- Indian institutions invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in equities so far this year - August 27, 2023
- Investors can look at US equities to diversify portfolio - August 27, 2023