Asian stock markets dipped on Monday amid the fear of a more hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and China woes. During the early European session on Monday, EuroStoxx Futures fell 0.41% to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Stock Market: Edges lower, Chinese equities lead losses amid the fear of hawkish Fed, China woes - August 14, 2023
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – Automotive sector, Gamuda Bhd, Bursa Malaysia Bhd, YTL Hospitality REIT - August 14, 2023
- Asian equities down as China’s continued bad data worsens over the weekend - August 14, 2023