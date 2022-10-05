Asian stocks extended a rally on Wednesday following the best two-day run for US equities in more than two years, as investors begin to anticipate a slowing to central bank tightening that could jolt …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Stocks Extend Gains After US Equities Rally: Markets Wrap - October 4, 2022
- Will Chinese equities return with a roar in the Tiger Year? - October 4, 2022
- Equities rebound in upbeat start to 4Q - October 4, 2022