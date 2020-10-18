Chinese equities feature high in some recommendations on expectations the vote will have a limited impact on Asian assets, while derivatives that protect against a market slide are also listed among …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia’s money managers look at Chinese equities, gold to hedge against any turbulence amid US elections - October 18, 2020
- Equities fall deep into the red - October 18, 2020
- US equities post modest weekly gains amid stimulus uncertainty, economic data - October 18, 2020