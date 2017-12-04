Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Limited (‘MLEA’) has paid a total penalty of $140,000 to comply with an infringement notice given to it by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (‘the MDP’). The MDP found that between July 2014 and April 2016, MLEA: executed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- ASIC: Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Ltd Pays $140,000 In Infringement Notice Penalty - December 4, 2017
- Kuwait equities open month on firm footing – Agility rallies 15 fils Ooredoo slumps - December 4, 2017
- Seneca Global Income reduces equities exposure - December 4, 2017