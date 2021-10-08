ASX closes up 0.9% led by commodities and offshore equities

Welcome to the Trading Day blog for Friday, October 8. Local stocks are nearly 1 per cent stronger, buoyed by BHP and other resource sector gains as commodity prices rose.
