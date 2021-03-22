Foreign portfolio investors have pumped in a record $36 billion into equities so far this fiscal up to March 10, which is the highest since FY13, shows the latest data from the Reserve Bank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
At $36B, FPI inflows into equities at record high since FY13: RBI report
Foreign portfolio investors have pumped in a record $36 billion into equities so far this fiscal up to March 10, which is the highest since FY13, shows the latest data from the Reserve Bank.