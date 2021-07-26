The outlook for Didi Global is still too murky amid the Chinese tech stock crackdown for investors to step in and buy the dip, according to Atlantic Equities. Got a confidential news tip? We want to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Atlantic Equities downgrades Didi Global to neutral, says there’s more volatility ahead
The outlook for Didi Global is still too murky amid the Chinese tech stock crackdown for investors to step in and buy the dip, according to Atlantic Equities. Got a confidential news tip? We want to …