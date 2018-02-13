AUD/USD flat for the day, weighed by falling oil prices, equities

Aussie couldn’t retake 0.7890 against the greenback. US first-tier data on Wednesday to set the tone. The AUD/USD pair attempted to extend its latest recovery this Tuesday, but faltered at 0.7876, its highest in almost a week, and plunged to 0.7827 early …
