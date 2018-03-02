Dollar’s sell-off not enough to drive the AUDUSD pair higher. Australian data disappoints, but market players focused on sentiment. The Australian dollar recovered from a fresh yearly low of 0.7712 against the greenback with this last under pressure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: rally capped by plummeting equities - March 2, 2018
- US Dollar and Global Equities – Where We’re Headed - March 2, 2018
- Equities Quant Researcher – VP/Director - March 2, 2018