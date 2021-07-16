Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“AGREE”), to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Ault Global Holdings Announces Formation of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Invest in Commercial Real Estate
Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“AGREE”), to …