Breaking down the data, Vanguard underscored that nearly half (49 per cent) of inflows this year-to-date were into international equity ETFs, amounting to $5.28 billion, while Australian equity ETFs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Aussie ETF AUM surpasses $200bn, international equities spur growth - July 10, 2024
- This is why BlackRock is bullish on Japan equities - July 10, 2024
- Bitcoin Hasn’t Correlated With US Equities In Months - July 10, 2024