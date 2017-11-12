Wall Street’s negative mood amid concern over the prospects for the proposed US tax cuts has flowed through to a markedly lower open on the Australian share market. At 1015 AEDT on Friday, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 16.9 points, or 0.28 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Aust shares follow US equities lower - November 12, 2017
- FinClear seeks inroads in equities execution, clearing - November 12, 2017
- FPI inflow in equities at $1.5 billion in Nov so far - November 12, 2017