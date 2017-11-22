According to the Australian Equity Strategy Outlook 2018 report, UBS analysts in America, Europe and Asia have forecasted a “bull market” that will “extend through 2018 with another year of above-average returns driven by above-trend EPS growth”.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Australian equities to ‘lag’ in 2018: UBS - November 22, 2017
- BlackRock remains positive on Asian equities and fixed income in 2018 - November 22, 2017
- BNP Paribas strategist: Equities can go higher in a slow-growth, Goldilocks environment - November 22, 2017