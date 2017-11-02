Stocks climbed in Asia on Friday as currency markets were largely holding steady in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s nomination of continuity candidate Jay Powell for chair of the Federal Reserve, while crude oil prices shook off a choppy session …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asia equities higher as commodity prices, Apple suppliers rise - November 3, 2017
- Pakistan equities stay bullish amid political turmoil - November 3, 2017
- Australian mining stocks lead Asia equities higher - November 2, 2017