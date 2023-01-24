Indian benchmarks settled flat on Tuesday, with auto stocks topping the gainers. Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty erased their gains after opening higher this morning to finally end marginally lower. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Auto Stocks Gains as Indian Equities End Marginally Lower - January 24, 2023
- Gains in Auto Stocks Cushion Losses in Indian Equities - January 24, 2023
- Manish Gunwani appointed as Head-equities at IDFC Mutual Fund - January 24, 2023