The Avendus Group, set up in 199, is into investment banking, wealth management, credit solutions and asset management, and is present in eight cities across the country apart from New York, London …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities settle high as Eco Survey shows several positive growth indicators - January 31, 2022
- Avendus acquires Spark Capital’s institutional equities business - January 31, 2022
- Eco Survey: Retail participation in equities rises on buoyant stock market - January 31, 2022