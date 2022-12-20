With the acquisition by Avendus finalised, the Spark Institutional Equities team continues to remain a shareholder and will be running the business as usual …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Avendus acquires Spark’s institutional equities business - December 20, 2022
- Equities Investors Reap N54bn Profits - December 20, 2022
- Where will the USD go in 2023 and what is the outlook for US equities into the new year? [Video] - December 20, 2022