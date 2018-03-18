This is the kind of period in time that is an essential part of an investor’s education. Equity fund investors across the board are learning a lesson in facing volatility with fortitude. At the same time, there are some false takeaways that you need to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Avoid the sectoral carousel: ‘Some sectors might be doing well when equities fall, but investing in them is a mistake’ - March 18, 2018
- Equities remain a good place for investors - March 18, 2018
- Equities lose N506b amid global downtrend - March 18, 2018