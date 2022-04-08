From Atlas Copco to Zalando, the European market is home to some exceptional growth companies. Even in times of volatility, Stephen Paice, head of the Baillie Gifford European Equity Team, finds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Baillie Gifford European Equities Manager Update - April 8, 2022
- Teji Mandi Explains: Mutual funds step up bets in equities - April 8, 2022
- Losing Streak Continues As Equities Investors Lose N120bn - April 8, 2022