Balyasny Asset Management brought in Peter Goodwin to help lead its global equities business, the most senior hire in the shakeup of the firm’s stock-picking unit.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Balyasny Taps Point72’s Goodwin to Help Struggling Equities Unit - March 13, 2024
- HEG and TCS remain Mehta Equities’ top stock recommendations for the week - March 12, 2024
- Gold and equities never so disconnected. What that means for ASX investors - March 12, 2024