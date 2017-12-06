Upcoming initial public offerings include banks, biotechs and blank check companies hoping to profit on the market’s shift from tech stocks. Here are the details behind this week’s six market initiates: Curo Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) will issue …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bank, Fintech IPOs To Ride The Rotation Into Finance Equities - December 6, 2017
- Equities rally to new high with N203b gain - December 6, 2017
- Midday Bell: U.S. Equities Trade Higher - December 6, 2017