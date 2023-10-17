Bank of America clients continued to buy U.S. equities, with a total of $1.8 billion in net purchases. This marked the 11th consecutive week of equity inflows, despite recent volatility in the S&P 500 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bank of America sees 11th consecutive week of client inflows in equities - October 17, 2023
- Equities market opens week bearish as investors lose: Nigeria - October 17, 2023
- Priced for earnings recession, European equities could weather storm - October 17, 2023