Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the real …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,122 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - January 30, 2022
- FPIs pull out Rs 28,243 cr from Indian equities so far as US signals rate hike - January 30, 2022
- FPIs withdraw Rs 28,243 cr from Indian equities as US fed signals rate hike - January 30, 2022