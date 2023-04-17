Bank and pharma stocks weighed down European equities in Monday trading as American depositary receipts of European stocks fell 0.91% to 1,208.41 on the S&P Europe Select ADR Index. In continental …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Global equities could be the lowest-performing asset class this year, says JPM’s Joyce Chang - April 17, 2023
- Bank, Pharma Stocks Burden European Equities in Monday Trading - April 17, 2023
- Gold ETFs inflow declines 74% to ₹653 cr. in FY23 on profit booking, investors’ preference for equities - April 17, 2023