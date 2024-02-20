InCred Equities expect liquidity to ease gradually, but a further rise in retail deposit rates is unlikely as banks will prefer wholesale deposits to manage their ALM. Also Read: Stocks to buy: NCC, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Bank stocks to consolidate till margins start improving, says InCred Equities; recommends HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI - February 20, 2024
- INR breaks under 83 per US Dollar mark on strength in equities - February 20, 2024
- Why Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio - February 19, 2024