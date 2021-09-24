Investors in the Nigerian Exchange Limited gained N11.17bn at the end of trading on Thursday amid a further decline of the NGX banking index to the ninth consecutive day. The NGX All-Share Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Momentous Day For Indian Equities As Sensex Hits 60,000 - September 24, 2021
- Banking stocks miss out as equities gain N11bn - September 24, 2021
- European Equities: German Business Sentiment and FED Chair Powell in Focus - September 23, 2021