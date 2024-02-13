Indian indices rebounded on Tuesday, lifted mainly by banking stocks. Gains in banking companies such as ICICI Bank (NSE:ICICIBANK, BOM:532174), Axis Bank (NSE:AXISBANK, BOM:532215) and Kotak Mahindra …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MSCI cuts 66 companies from China Index as equities slump - February 13, 2024
- Top equities investor from UK with $ 60 m exposure optimistic of ‘reforming SL’ - February 13, 2024
- Rose Equities and Garden Communities team for Torrance apartments - February 13, 2024