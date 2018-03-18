Banking, transport equities drag Qatar bourse down

The Qatar Stock Exchange on Sunday opened the week weak, losing 45 points to settle a tad above 8,800 levels, mainly dragged by banking and transport equities. Increased selling pressure from non-Qatari individuals and substantially weakened buying from …
